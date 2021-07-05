Palmer Mayor Edna DeVries presents 176th Wing with a key to the city

Aircrew, maintainers and family members from the 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard showcased the HC-130J Combat King II and the HH-60G Pave Hawk at the Palmer Municipal Airport during the 2021 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering May 8, 2021. The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering is a two-day aviation tradeshow, hosted annually by the Alaska Airmen’s Association, with nearly 300 exhibits from around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

