    Palmer Mayor Edna DeVries presents 176th Wing with a key to the city

    PALMER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Aircrew, maintainers and family members from the 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard showcased the HC-130J Combat King II and the HH-60G Pave Hawk at the Palmer Municipal Airport during the 2021 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering May 8, 2021. The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering is a two-day aviation tradeshow, hosted annually by the Alaska Airmen’s Association, with nearly 300 exhibits from around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Palmer Mayor Edna DeVries presents 176th Wing with a key to the city

