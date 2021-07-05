Palmer Mayor Edna DeVries presents 176th Wing with a key to the city

Alaska City of Palmer Mayor Edna DeVries presented the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard with a key to the city on May 7. This token of trust and honor was received Capt. Matt Seakup, Capt. Chris Brunner and Chief Master Sgt. Andy Reynolds from the 211th Rescue Squadron after they landed an HC-130J Combat King II at the Palmer Municipal Airport for the 2021 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dana Rosso)

