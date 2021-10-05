Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Mammography Suite staff radiates rave review

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Mammography Suite staff radiates rave review

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Coined for caring… mammography administrator Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kyra James (left) and mammography technician Marde Buchart, along with lead interpreting physician, Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Yetto (not pictured) of Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Radiology Department were recognized by command leadership for their collective efforts showcased recently in an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that noted their diligence, effort and attention to detail on behalf of their patients (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 09:51
    Photo ID: 6640976
    VIRIN: 210510-N-HU933-466
    Resolution: 6000x3823
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Bremerton Mammography Suite staff radiates rave review, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Mammography Suite staff radiates rave review

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radiology
    mammography
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT