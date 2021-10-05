Naval Hospital Bremerton Mammography Suite staff radiates rave review

Coined for caring… mammography administrator Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kyra James (left) and mammography technician Marde Buchart, along with lead interpreting physician, Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Yetto (not pictured) of Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Radiology Department were recognized by command leadership for their collective efforts showcased recently in an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that noted their diligence, effort and attention to detail on behalf of their patients (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC public affairs officer).

