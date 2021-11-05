Know your DEFENDER: Gunner Luke Johnston

Meet British Gunner Luke Johnston from the 1st Regiment, Royal Horse Artillery, from Kirkcaldy, Scotland, who comes from a long line of military family members. “I come from a rich military history in my family,” he said. “Every generation has served for about the last hundred years.” Johnston is currently in Estonia participating in Swift Response 21, a linked exercise to DEFENDER-Europe 21, with members of the French 40th Field Artillery Regiment and 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Johnston is proud to carry on the family tradition of working alongside allies and partners, as previous generations had in World Wars I and II, as well as other conflicts since. “For me, personally, it’s been absolutely amazing to serve with the French and the Americans once again...it’s a continuation of a bond that we’ve had for over 100 years and hopefully it will continue to stay strong.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

