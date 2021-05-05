Give a listen in decreasing permanent hearing loss…Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Occupational Audiology and Hearing Conservation Department conducted a tri-service HC Certification Course, April 26-30, 2021. The training helped to increase NMRTC Bremerton’s ability to provide HC surveillance and support to over 30,000 enrolled personnel across 71 commands (official Navy courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6640969
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-HU933-026
|Resolution:
|2629x1233
|Size:
|1006.67 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Now Hear This - Hearing Conservation Certification is back, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Now Hear This - Hearing Conservation Certification is back
