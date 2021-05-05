Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Now Hear This - Hearing Conservation Certification is back

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Give a listen in decreasing permanent hearing loss…Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Occupational Audiology and Hearing Conservation Department conducted a tri-service HC Certification Course, April 26-30, 2021. The training helped to increase NMRTC Bremerton’s ability to provide HC surveillance and support to over 30,000 enrolled personnel across 71 commands (official Navy courtesy photo).

    hearing conservation
    audiology
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

