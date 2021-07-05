Reyne Husky provides women’s health information during a Breast Cancer Awareness event at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 7, 2021. Husky was able to discover her own breast cancer after attending a similar event. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
Annual mammogram event helps save lives
