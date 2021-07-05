Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual mammogram event helps save lives

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Reyne Husky provides women’s health information during a Breast Cancer Awareness event at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 7, 2021. Husky was able to discover her own breast cancer after attending a similar event. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 09:34
    Photo ID: 6640938
    VIRIN: 210507-A-HZ730-1004
    Resolution: 5980x4784
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual mammogram event helps save lives, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cancer
    Breast Cancer
    women's health
    survivor
    Brooke Army Medical Center

