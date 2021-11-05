General Harrigian attends DEFENDER-Europe 21 Opening Ceremony and Distinguished Visitors Day

U.S. Air Force General Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa, stands on a dock at Durres Port, Albania, where he attended the DEFENDER- Europe 21 Opening Ceremony and Distinguished Vistor’s Day May 4, 2021, to observe Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations, as part of the theater-opening exercise Immediate Response linked to DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Durres, Albania.

DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daria Jackson)

