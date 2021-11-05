Spc. Woori Shin, originally from the Republic of South Korea, migrated to the United States in 2016 hoping to make changes in his life. Prior to arriving in the United States, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management in 2010 from Konyang University in Korea.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 08:09 Photo ID: 6639457 VIRIN: 210511-A-YV790-953 Resolution: 1516x1515 Size: 624.32 KB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach Army Dental Clinic Soldiers earn their U.S. citizenship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.