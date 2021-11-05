Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ansbach Army Dental Clinic Soldiers earn their U.S. citizenship

    Ansbach Army Dental Clinic Soldiers earn their U.S. citizenship

    GERMANY

    05.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Spc. Kadisha Dias, a native of Montego Bay Jamaica, migrated with her family to the United States in 2009. She graduated from Westchester Community College in New York City in 2017 with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. After completing her degree, she enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2019 as a 68E dental specialist. Dias is now serving as a dental assistant and timecard keeper for the Ansbach Army Dental Clinic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6639456
    VIRIN: 210511-A-YV790-718
    Resolution: 1358x1811
    Size: 496.46 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ansbach Army Dental Clinic Soldiers earn their U.S. citizenship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ansbach Army Dental Clinic Soldiers earn their U.S. citizenship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Dental Corps
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT