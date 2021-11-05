Ansbach Army Dental Clinic Soldiers earn their U.S. citizenship

Spc. Kadisha Dias, a native of Montego Bay Jamaica, migrated with her family to the United States in 2009. She graduated from Westchester Community College in New York City in 2017 with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. After completing her degree, she enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2019 as a 68E dental specialist. Dias is now serving as a dental assistant and timecard keeper for the Ansbach Army Dental Clinic.

