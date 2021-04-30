403rd AFSB NCO reenlists atop Apsan Mountain in Daegu

Staff Sgt. Juan A. Cruz-Mendez, Maintenance NCO, Plans & Operations, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, displays his certificate of reenlistment with Capt. Christopher Benson, operations officer, Plans & Operations, 403rd AFSB, following his reenlistment ceremony atop Apsan Mountain near Camp Walker in Daegu, South Korea, April 30. Holding the U.S. flag are Sgt. Kevin Ramirez, training NCO, and Staff Sgt. Sean Pierce, maintenance sergeant, also from Plans and Operations. (Photo by Ted Gloss, chief, Plans and Operations)

