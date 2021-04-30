Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd AFSB NCO reenlists atop Apsan Mountain in Daegu

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Juan A. Cruz-Mendez, Maintenance NCO, Plans & Operations, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, displays his certificate of reenlistment with Capt. Christopher Benson, operations officer, Plans & Operations, 403rd AFSB, following his reenlistment ceremony atop Apsan Mountain near Camp Walker in Daegu, South Korea, April 30. Holding the U.S. flag are Sgt. Kevin Ramirez, training NCO, and Staff Sgt. Sean Pierce, maintenance sergeant, also from Plans and Operations. (Photo by Ted Gloss, chief, Plans and Operations)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd AFSB NCO reenlists atop Apsan Mountain in Daegu, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

