Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander Assumes Command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center

Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, a native of Key West, Fla., assumed command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), headquartered in San Diego, May 10th. SMWDC is headquartered in San Diego and has four divisions in California and Virginia focused on increasing the lethality of the Surface Force across all domains in integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare, and mine warfare.

