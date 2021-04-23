Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander Assumes Command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center

    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander Assumes Command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, a native of Key West, Fla., assumed command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), headquartered in San Diego, May 10th. SMWDC is headquartered in San Diego and has four divisions in California and Virginia focused on increasing the lethality of the Surface Force across all domains in integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare, and mine warfare.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6638865
    VIRIN: 210423-N-CO902-1005
    Resolution: 1091x1363
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: KEY WEST, FL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander Assumes Command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander Assumes Command of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lethality
    Center of Excellence
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    SMWDC
    RDML Alexander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT