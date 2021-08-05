Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard 67th Maneuver Brigade Sendoff Ceremony

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers, families and distinguished guests gathered Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska for departure ceremony for nearly 200 Soldiers of the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquarters deploying to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. The 67th Brigade headquarters will support Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa to conduct operations in the region that enchance partner nation capacity, promote regional security, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Deployment Ceremony
    Nebraska
    Nebraska Army National Guard
    67th MEB

