Nebraska National Guard 67th Maneuver Brigade Sendoff Ceremony

Nebraska National Guard Soldiers, families and distinguished guests gathered Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska for departure ceremony for nearly 200 Soldiers of the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquarters deploying to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. The 67th Brigade headquarters will support Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa to conduct operations in the region that enchance partner nation capacity, promote regional security, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)

