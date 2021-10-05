TSgt Jerry Prowant, an Airmen Dorm Leader (ADL) and member of the 694 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, discovered and remediated a systemic ventilation issue that resulted in high humidity in DoD facilities across South Korea. His dedication to solving the problem improved the quality of life of his fellow Airmen and eliminated a potential fire hazard. In this photo, the main dryer duct is free from lint after TSgt Jerry Prowant’s cleaning (USAF photo by TSgt Jerry Prowant).
Solving Air Force Dormitory Humidity Problems
