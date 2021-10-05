Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starting strong at Stolen Cerberus VIII

    GREECE

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jordan Bybee, 86th Operational Support Squadron intelligence analyst, stands in front of a C-130J Super Hercules during a cargo unload at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 10, 2021. Bybee is one of many participants from Ramstein Air Base, Germany who arrived for Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII. This exercise enhances partnerships between Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members in a bi-lateral training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

