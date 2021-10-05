Starting strong at Stolen Cerberus VIII

Senior Airman Jordan Bybee, 86th Operational Support Squadron intelligence analyst, stands in front of a C-130J Super Hercules during a cargo unload at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, May 10, 2021. Bybee is one of many participants from Ramstein Air Base, Germany who arrived for Operation Stolen Cerberus VIII. This exercise enhances partnerships between Hellenic armed forces and U.S. military members in a bi-lateral training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

