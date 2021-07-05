Meet our MEF: Sgt. Ryo Ishimaru

U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Ryo Ishimaru, a rifleman with G-3 future operations, III Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2021. Ishimaru assists in planning and briefing the commanding general about operations across Japan.



“I enjoy Okinawa, and I have relatives on mainland Japan,” said Ishimaru. “It’s also a lot of fun collaborating and working with our allies-- especially the Japanese. I know the language, so I can help people relate to them or help them and us work together. I think it is good to have appreciation months recognizing groups of people so we can take the time to remember the history and how far we have come. My father was born in Japan and moved to California when he was young, so I am a first generation American.”



(U.S. Photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

