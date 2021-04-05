A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier demonstrates room-clearing tactics to his counterparts from North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21, on May 4 2021. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Rob Kunzig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 07:43 Photo ID: 6636851 VIRIN: 210504-N-PW725-005 Resolution: 4975x3317 Size: 4.44 MB Location: SKOPJE, MK Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Forces From U.S. and North Macedonia Participate in Trojan Footprint 21 [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.