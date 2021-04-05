Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces From U.S. and North Macedonia Participate in Trojan Footprint 21 [Image 5 of 12]

    Special Forces From U.S. and North Macedonia Participate in Trojan Footprint 21

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.04.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Kunzig 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier demonstrates room-clearing tactics to his counterparts from North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21, on May 4 2021. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Rob Kunzig)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    This work, Special Forces From U.S. and North Macedonia Participate in Trojan Footprint 21 [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS

    SOF
    SF
    Special Forces
    Trojan Footprint
    North Macedonia
    TFP21

