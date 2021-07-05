USCGC Charles Moulthrope and Robert Goldman Transit Suez Canal

210507-G-NO146-1101 SUEZ CANAL (May 7, 2021) – Fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), along with fast response cutter USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), not pictured, transit the Suez Canal, May 7. Charles Moulthrope and Robert Goldman are the newest additions to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), which is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hillary Beaugh)

