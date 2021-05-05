U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Irvine Serna, an unmanned aerial vehicle maintainer with Marine Unmanned Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 2, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 5, 2021. “A good attitude and humor will get you far,“ said Serna, a native of Bellevue, Washington. According to his leadership, Serna went above and beyond during Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 by setting up VMU-2’s work station, performing daily turnaround inspections on the aircraft, leading fueling and defueling operations, facilitating communications to ensure proper launching procedures, and guiding troubleshooting efforts to meet time-on-station demands. VMU-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Elias Pimentel III)
Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 00:14
Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT C, CA, US
This work, Motivator of the Week: Lance Cpl. Irvine Serna, by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
