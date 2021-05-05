Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator of the Week: Lance Cpl. Irvine Serna

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT C, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Irvine Serna, an unmanned aerial vehicle maintainer with Marine Unmanned Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 2, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 5, 2021. “A good attitude and humor will get you far,“ said Serna, a native of Bellevue, Washington. According to his leadership, Serna went above and beyond during Service Level Training Exercise 3-21 by setting up VMU-2’s work station, performing daily turnaround inspections on the aircraft, leading fueling and defueling operations, facilitating communications to ensure proper launching procedures, and guiding troubleshooting efforts to meet time-on-station demands. VMU-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Elias Pimentel III)

