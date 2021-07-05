U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Soo Area Office Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs posts a COVID-19 sign for the Soo Locks Visitor Center opening on May 7, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
This work, Soo Locks Visitor Center reopens, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
