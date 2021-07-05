Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soo Locks Visitor Center reopens

    SAULT STE MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Soo Area Office Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs posts a COVID-19 sign for the Soo Locks Visitor Center opening on May 7, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 19:47
    Photo ID: 6636536
    VIRIN: 210507-A-WR196-1009
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: SAULT STE MARIE, MI, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soo Locks Visitor Center reopens, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Detroit District
    Soo Locks

