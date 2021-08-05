A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists a mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The mariner had been ejected from the boat after the vessel had run aground. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 16:47
|Photo ID:
|6636446
|VIRIN:
|210508-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|1908x1172
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
