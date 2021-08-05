Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists a mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The mariner had been ejected from the boat after the vessel had run aground. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

