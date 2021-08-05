Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists a mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The mariner had been ejected from the boat after the vessel had run aground. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:47
    Photo ID: 6636446
    VIRIN: 210508-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 1908x1172
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    Air Station New Orleans
    Hoist
    Coast Guard
    D8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT