59th MDW: SAUSHEC urology residency program director named Urologist of the Year

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Allam, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium urology residency program director, poses for a photo with the coin he received from the 59th Medical Wing commander, at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 19, 2021. Allam was named Urologist of the Year by the Society of Government Service Urologists of the American Urological Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

