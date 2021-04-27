Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th MDW: SAUSHEC urology residency program director named Urologist of the Year

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Allam, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium urology residency program director, poses for a photo with the coin he received from the 59th Medical Wing commander, at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 19, 2021. Allam was named Urologist of the Year by the Society of Government Service Urologists of the American Urological Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    This work, 59th MDW: SAUSHEC urology residency program director named Urologist of the Year, by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    surgeon
    GME
    59MDW
    urology
    SAUSHEC
    SGSU

