Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Niagara airman wins volunteer medal during pandemic

    Niagara airman wins volunteer medal during pandemic

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Nichols 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Scotland Rodriguez (center) of the 914th Communication Squadron poses for a picture with his citation for the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, on May 1, 2021. Rodriguez was nominated for the award from the American Legion Iroquois Post 1587 in recognition of service to his community which included volunteering a total of 178 hours which directly helped 150 elderly Native American Veterans within the Sovereign Seneca Nation Territories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6635815
    VIRIN: 210501-F-GU829-269
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Niagara airman wins volunteer medal during pandemic, by SMSgt Kevin Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Service
    Veterans
    Award
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT