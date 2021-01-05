Niagara airman wins volunteer medal during pandemic

Senior Airman Scotland Rodriguez (center) of the 914th Communication Squadron poses for a picture with his citation for the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, on May 1, 2021. Rodriguez was nominated for the award from the American Legion Iroquois Post 1587 in recognition of service to his community which included volunteering a total of 178 hours which directly helped 150 elderly Native American Veterans within the Sovereign Seneca Nation Territories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

