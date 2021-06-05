Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan thunder

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 2nd battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, "Spartan Brigade," conduct high-angle fires with their M777 155mm Howitzer during training at Yukon training area, Alaska, May 6, 2021. Paratroopers in 4th IBCT (ABN), 25th ID, are part of the US Army’s only arctic airborne brigade and regularly conduct training in Arctic environments. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6635613
    VIRIN: 210506-A-DU810-933
    Resolution: 5959x3973
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan thunder, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spartans
    M777
    king of battle
    airborne
    artillery Alaska

