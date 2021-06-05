Spartan thunder

Paratroopers with 2nd battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, "Spartan Brigade," conduct high-angle fires with their M777 155mm Howitzer during training at Yukon training area, Alaska, May 6, 2021. Paratroopers in 4th IBCT (ABN), 25th ID, are part of the US Army’s only arctic airborne brigade and regularly conduct training in Arctic environments. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

Date Taken: 05.06.2021
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US