In Focus - Staff Sgt. Kim Driskell

Staff Sgt. Kim Driskell, a structures journeyman assigned to the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, assists at a mass vaccination site in Riverside, Missouri, April 21, 2021. The event is a collaboration between the Missouri National Guard, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and local health care systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

