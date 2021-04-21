Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    In Focus - Staff Sgt. Kim Driskell

    In Focus - Staff Sgt. Kim Driskell

    RIVERSIDE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Kim Driskell, a structures journeyman assigned to the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, assists at a mass vaccination site in Riverside, Missouri, April 21, 2021. The event is a collaboration between the Missouri National Guard, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and local health care systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:38
    Photo ID: 6635225
    VIRIN: 210421-Z-UP142-0052
    Resolution: 5472x3080
    Size: 948.66 KB
    Location: RIVERSIDE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Focus - Staff Sgt. Kim Driskell, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    In Focus - Staff Sgt. Kim Driskell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOANG
    covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT