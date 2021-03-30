Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JMC’s new senior enlisted advisor ready to help shape future of the Army

    JMC’s new senior enlisted advisor ready to help shape future of the Army

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. William “Shane” Stockard speaks at his Joint Modernization Command assumption of responsibility ceremony on March 30, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:42
    Photo ID: 6635222
    VIRIN: 210330-A-VI575-794
    Resolution: 4192x2744
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC’s new senior enlisted advisor ready to help shape future of the Army, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JMC&rsquo;s new senior enlisted advisor ready to help shape future of the Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Modernization Command

    Joint Warfighting Assessment

    Command Sgt. Maj. William "Shane" Stockard

    TAGS

    Joint Modernization Command
    Joint Warfighting Assessment
    Project Convergence
    Command Sgt. Maj. William "Shane" Stockard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT