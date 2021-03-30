Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:42 Photo ID: 6635222 VIRIN: 210330-A-VI575-794 Resolution: 4192x2744 Size: 8.03 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JMC’s new senior enlisted advisor ready to help shape future of the Army, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.