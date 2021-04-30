Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rakkasan’s training prevents drowning in Cumberland River

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Corporal Bradley Dardas assigned to 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), receives a citizen commendation April 30 from Clarksville Police Department Chief David Crockarell for saving a man from drowning in the Cumberland River April 18.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:33
    Photo ID: 6635207
    VIRIN: 210507-A-N1234-005
    Resolution: 1769x1172
    Size: 287.05 KB
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rakkasan’s training prevents drowning in Cumberland River, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rakkasan&rsquo;s training prevents drowning in Cumberland River

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    water rescue
    101st Airborne Division
    Rakkasan

