Corporal Bradley Dardas assigned to 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), receives a citizen commendation April 30 from Clarksville Police Department Chief David Crockarell for saving a man from drowning in the Cumberland River April 18.
Rakkasan’s training prevents drowning in Cumberland River
