    I Am Space Force: Gen. John "Jay" Raymond

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, poses for a portrait as part of the "I am Space Force" campaign. "I am Space Force" is the first major campaign conducted by the Department of the Air Force that introduces Guardians and highlights the diverse mission of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:12
    Photo ID: 6635050
    VIRIN: 210401-F-JY979-0001
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Space Force: Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FacesofSpace #SpaceForce #UnitedStatesSpaceForce #Feature #Portriat

