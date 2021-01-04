PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, poses for a portrait as part of the "I am Space Force" campaign. "I am Space Force" is the first major campaign conducted by the Department of the Air Force that introduces Guardians and highlights the diverse mission of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 10:12
|Photo ID:
|6635050
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-JY979-0001
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am Space Force: Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
