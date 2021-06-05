A capsized 21-foot pleasure craft floats near the Port O'Connor small jetties in Port O'Connor, Texas, May 6, 2020. A Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor boat crew rescued the two passengers, who were aboard the vessel, from the water after the vessel capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 21:11 Photo ID: 6634314 VIRIN: 210506-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.28 MB Location: PORT O'CONNOR, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from capsized vessel near Port O'Connor, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.