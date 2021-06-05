Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people from capsized vessel near Port O'Connor, Texas

    PORT O'CONNOR, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A capsized 21-foot pleasure craft floats near the Port O'Connor small jetties in Port O'Connor, Texas, May 6, 2020. A Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor boat crew rescued the two passengers, who were aboard the vessel, from the water after the vessel capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Port O'Connor

