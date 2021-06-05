A capsized 21-foot pleasure craft floats near the Port O'Connor small jetties in Port O'Connor, Texas, May 6, 2020. A Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor boat crew rescued the two passengers, who were aboard the vessel, from the water after the vessel capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 21:11
|Photo ID:
|6634314
|VIRIN:
|210506-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|PORT O'CONNOR, TX, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from capsized vessel near Port O'Connor, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
