YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 23, 2021) - Lt. Evan Jones (right), NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka regional transportation officer is instructed on the proper use of grammar and verb structure in the Japanese language by a local Japanese language instructor (left).
Jones is studying Japanese through the Navy Center for Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture, utilizing his language skills to support command readiness.
This work, Lt. Jones Japanese Language Training, by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supply Officer Studies Japanese Language, Supports Command Readiness
