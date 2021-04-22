Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Jones Japanese Language Training

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 23, 2021) - Lt. Evan Jones (right), NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka regional transportation officer is instructed on the proper use of grammar and verb structure in the Japanese language by a local Japanese language instructor (left).

    Jones is studying Japanese through the Navy Center for Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture, utilizing his language skills to support command readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 21:05
    Photo ID: 6634312
    VIRIN: 210422-N-RH139-007
    Resolution: 4945x3297
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Jones Japanese Language Training, by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

