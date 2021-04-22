Lt. Jones Japanese Language Training

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 23, 2021) - Lt. Evan Jones (right), NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka regional transportation officer is instructed on the proper use of grammar and verb structure in the Japanese language by a local Japanese language instructor (left).



Jones is studying Japanese through the Navy Center for Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture, utilizing his language skills to support command readiness.

Date Taken: 04.22.2021
Location: YOKOSUKA, JP