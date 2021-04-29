Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting the future fight: MCSC modernizing infantry capabilities

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Ashley Calingo 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Lance Cpl. Jamichael Chambliss, assigned to Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command, showcases the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, Modular Handgun System, High-cut Enhanced Combat Helmet, Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle, Plate Carrier Generation III with a fold-down holster for the MAGTF Common Handheld, April 29, 2021, aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Throughout the 2010s, Marine Corps Systems Command developed and fielded several new infantry weapon and optic capabilities designed to increase close-combat lethality and survivability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ashley Calingo)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:56
    VIRIN: 210429-M-YL753-001
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Infantry
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    Training and Education Command

