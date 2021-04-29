Supporting the future fight: MCSC modernizing infantry capabilities

Lance Cpl. Jamichael Chambliss, assigned to Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command, showcases the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, Modular Handgun System, High-cut Enhanced Combat Helmet, Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle, Plate Carrier Generation III with a fold-down holster for the MAGTF Common Handheld, April 29, 2021, aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Throughout the 2010s, Marine Corps Systems Command developed and fielded several new infantry weapon and optic capabilities designed to increase close-combat lethality and survivability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ashley Calingo)

