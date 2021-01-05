Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo of a group of nurses from the 116th Medical Group Georgia Air National Guard

    Photo of a group of nurses from the 116th Medical Group Georgia Air National Guard

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    A group of nurses assigned to the 116th Medical Group (MDG), 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, pose for a group photo in recognition of National Nurses Day 2021, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. Medical professionals assigned to the 116th MDG ensure the health of the force, readiness for deployment, and members assigned to Detachment 1 fulfill a crucial role as part of the Region 4 Homeland Response Force CERFP mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6633927
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-XI378-1001
    Resolution: 4713x3770
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of a group of nurses from the 116th Medical Group Georgia Air National Guard, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    nurses
    Air Guard
    medical corps
    national nurses week
    national nurses day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT