Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Enlistee set to become 166th Airlift Wing's first female flight engineer in 25 years

    Enlistee set to become 166th Airlift Wing's first female flight engineer in 25 years

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alonzo Chapman 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Jennifer Druss recites the Oath of Enlistment with Maj. Sarah Gault of the 142nd Airlift Squadron, May 6, 2021, at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del. Druss is set to become the 166th Airlift Wing’s first female flight engineer in over 25 years. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alonzo Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:02
    Photo ID: 6633885
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-AE295-1009
    Resolution: 1500x1071
    Size: 310.5 KB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlistee set to become 166th Airlift Wing's first female flight engineer in 25 years, by SSgt Alonzo Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineer
    delaware
    DEANG
    142AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT