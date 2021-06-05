Enlistee set to become 166th Airlift Wing's first female flight engineer in 25 years

Jennifer Druss recites the Oath of Enlistment with Maj. Sarah Gault of the 142nd Airlift Squadron, May 6, 2021, at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del. Druss is set to become the 166th Airlift Wing’s first female flight engineer in over 25 years. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alonzo Chapman)
