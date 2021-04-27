Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meet Tech Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux

    Meet Tech Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Fin Truant 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux, Space Delta 2, 5th Space Control Squadron, talks about family, grit, sharing knowledge in small-town Louisiana and how he came out of his introverted shell during his time in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Mayeaux’s lifelong love of working with his hands and making things has more recently manifested in a home blacksmithing hobby, which has allowed him to make all manner of tools, knives and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6633616
    VIRIN: 210427-F-TW304-0004
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 989.42 KB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Hometown: TIOGA, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Tech Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux, by Fin Truant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peterson Air Force Base
    blacksmith
    Colorado Springs
    Space Delta 3
    Tech Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT