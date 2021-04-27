Meet Tech Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux, Space Delta 2, 5th Space Control Squadron, talks about family, grit, sharing knowledge in small-town Louisiana and how he came out of his introverted shell during his time in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Mayeaux’s lifelong love of working with his hands and making things has more recently manifested in a home blacksmithing hobby, which has allowed him to make all manner of tools, knives and more.

