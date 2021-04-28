Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JAX Vaccination Efforts

    JAX Vaccination Efforts

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Pete Bradford, the Assistant Officer in Charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville speaks with military leaders about the mission and operations of the Community Vaccination Center at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville, Florida April 28, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Navy Public Affairs Support Element East)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:41
    Photo ID: 6633041
    VIRIN: 210428-N-VP266-1009
    Resolution: 4667x3334
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAX Vaccination Efforts, by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Releif
    Operatons
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT