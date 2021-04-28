U.S. Navy Cmdr. Pete Bradford, the Assistant Officer in Charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville speaks with military leaders about the mission and operations of the Community Vaccination Center at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville, Florida April 28, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Navy Public Affairs Support Element East)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:41 Photo ID: 6633041 VIRIN: 210428-N-VP266-1009 Resolution: 4667x3334 Size: 1.85 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JAX Vaccination Efforts, by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.