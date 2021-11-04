210411-N-GB257-002 Camp LeJeuene, N.C. (April 11, 2021) Advanced Naval Technologies Exercise (ANTX) 2021 provides government, industry, and academia participants a collaborative, low-risk environment that leverages the Naval Research and Development Establishment’s (NR&DE) unique laboratories and ranges, while practicing operators and planners simultaneously explore advanced tactics and assess the operational relevance of emerging technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:31 Photo ID: 6631254 VIRIN: 210411-N-GB257-002 Resolution: 6081x4058 Size: 3.49 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Atlantic Advances New Technologies at NICE ANTX, by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.