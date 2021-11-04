Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NIWC Atlantic Advances New Technologies at NICE ANTX

    NIWC Atlantic Advances New Technologies at NICE ANTX

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210411-N-GB257-002 Camp LeJeuene, N.C. (April 11, 2021) Advanced Naval Technologies Exercise (ANTX) 2021 provides government, industry, and academia participants a collaborative, low-risk environment that leverages the Naval Research and Development Establishment’s (NR&DE) unique laboratories and ranges, while practicing operators and planners simultaneously explore advanced tactics and assess the operational relevance of emerging technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:31
    Photo ID: 6631254
    VIRIN: 210411-N-GB257-002
    Resolution: 6081x4058
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Advances New Technologies at NICE ANTX, by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIWC Atlantic
    NAVWAR
    ANTX 2021
    NISE ANTX 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT