NIWC Atlantic Advances New Technologies at NICE ANTX

210411-N-GB257-002 Camp LeJeuene, N.C. (April 11, 2021) Advanced Naval Technologies Exercise (ANTX) 2021 provides government, industry, and academia participants a collaborative, low-risk environment that leverages the Naval Research and Development Establishment’s (NR&DE) unique laboratories and ranges, while practicing operators and planners simultaneously explore advanced tactics and assess the operational relevance of emerging technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 23:31
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
