    Former Marine Scout Sniper sets sights on career in the Michigan Air National Guard

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bob Devisser, 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, poses for a portrait at his unit on May 1, 2021. Devisser enlisted in the Michigan Air National Guard after serving eight years in the Marines. Individuals looking for more information about how serving in the Michigan Army or Air National Guard can offer great opportunities are encouraged to contact recruiters at: Michigan Army National Guard recruiting, www.miarmyguard.com, 888-906-1636, the Michigan Army National Guard app, or Michigan Air National Guard recruiting, 1-800-432-4296 or Facebook at https://facebook.com/MIANGRecruiting/. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6631132
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-LI010-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Marine Scout Sniper sets sights on career in the Michigan Air National Guard, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    Marines
    Michigan Air National Guard
    110th

