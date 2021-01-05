Former Marine Scout Sniper sets sights on career in the Michigan Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bob Devisser, 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, poses for a portrait at his unit on May 1, 2021. Devisser enlisted in the Michigan Air National Guard after serving eight years in the Marines. Individuals looking for more information about how serving in the Michigan Army or Air National Guard can offer great opportunities are encouraged to contact recruiters at: Michigan Army National Guard recruiting, www.miarmyguard.com, 888-906-1636, the Michigan Army National Guard app, or Michigan Air National Guard recruiting, 1-800-432-4296 or Facebook at https://facebook.com/MIANGRecruiting/. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

