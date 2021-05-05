Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO Visit

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of Naval Research

    May 5, 2021 ARLINGTON, Va.—Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Lescher (left) meets with Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby (right) prior to briefings on current Navy and Marine Corps research at the Office of Naval Research in Arlington, Virginia on May 5, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Anderson)

