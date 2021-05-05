VCNO Visit

May 5, 2021 ARLINGTON, Va.—Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Lescher (left) meets with Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby (right) prior to briefings on current Navy and Marine Corps research at the Office of Naval Research in Arlington, Virginia on May 5, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 21:34
|Photo ID:
|6631131
|VIRIN:
|210505-N-UH269-024
|Resolution:
|2100x1680
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
