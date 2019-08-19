The Kirtland Air Force Base Honor Guard fires a rifle volley at a military veteran’s funeral. The New Mexico base’s ceremonial unit typically performs at more than 500 events each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Prisbrey)
This work, Team Kirtland Honor Guard innovates to streamline process, by SrA Austin J. Prisbrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
