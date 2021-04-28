For 30 years, Fisher Houses across the country have been a home away from home for military families whose service member is receiving care at a military treatment facility. Currently, the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Fisher House is recuperating after the double whammy of COVID-19 and February’s winter storms.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 20:18 Photo ID: 6630991 VIRIN: 210428-F-KV581-002 Resolution: 3177x2198 Size: 2.02 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lackland Fisher House, by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.