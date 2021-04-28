Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lackland Fisher House

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    For 30 years, Fisher Houses across the country have been a home away from home for military families whose service member is receiving care at a military treatment facility. Currently, the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Fisher House is recuperating after the double whammy of COVID-19 and February’s winter storms.

    This work, Lackland Fisher House, by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBSA-Lackland Fisher House recovering from setbacks

    Fisher House
    JBSA-Lackland

