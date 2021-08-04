Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    “Knowledge is power. I researched peer reviewed journals and medical society guidelines while pregnant, and when eligible I took my 5-week-old newborn along for my vaccine. I've kept breastfeeding and felt safe enough to do so based on guidance from infant risk statement, maternal fetal medicine statements, and ACOG statements. Read reputable sources and talk to your providers if you have questions. My health, the health of patients I see, and my own young children's health were my reasons for getting the shot!”
    - Maj. (Dr.) Mary-Catherine Rensko
    (U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    

