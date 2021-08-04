“Knowledge is power. I researched peer reviewed journals and medical society guidelines while pregnant, and when eligible I took my 5-week-old newborn along for my vaccine. I've kept breastfeeding and felt safe enough to do so based on guidance from infant risk statement, maternal fetal medicine statements, and ACOG statements. Read reputable sources and talk to your providers if you have questions. My health, the health of patients I see, and my own young children's health were my reasons for getting the shot!”

- Maj. (Dr.) Mary-Catherine Rensko

(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 20:11 Photo ID: 6630974 VIRIN: 210505-A-HZ730-1001 Resolution: 2500x2500 Size: 2.17 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.