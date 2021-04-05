U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, gives a briefing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 4, 2021. Helphinstine explained the mission of AGILE FLAG 21-2 to a group of distinguished visitors, including Gen. Mark Kelly, the commander of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 19:33
|Photo ID:
|6630891
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-DB615-1038
|Resolution:
|7850x5233
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMMAC visits Tyndall [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
