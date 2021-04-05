U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, gives a briefing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 4, 2021. Helphinstine explained the mission of AGILE FLAG 21-2 to a group of distinguished visitors, including Gen. Mark Kelly, the commander of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:33 Photo ID: 6630891 VIRIN: 210504-F-DB615-1038 Resolution: 7850x5233 Size: 3.89 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMMAC visits Tyndall [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.