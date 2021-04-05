Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMMAC visits Tyndall

    COMMAC visits Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, gives a briefing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 4, 2021. Helphinstine explained the mission of AGILE FLAG 21-2 to a group of distinguished visitors, including Gen. Mark Kelly, the commander of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:33
    Photo ID: 6630891
    VIRIN: 210504-F-DB615-1038
    Resolution: 7850x5233
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMMAC visits Tyndall, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

