This edition of The Corps Environment highlights Environmental Operating Principle #4, Continue to meet our corporate responsibility and accountability under the law for activities undertaken by USACE, which may impact human and natural environments. It features articles, including: Protecting, preserving and restoring the environment (an EnviroPoint commentary by Col. Alicia M. Masson, commander, U.S. Army Environmental Command); contributions to Army Installations Strategy; streamlining the environmental analysis process; Engineering With Nature book launch; Army Environmental Awards; bald eagles; Army Earth Day; Asian carp; cultural resources; conservation; sustainability; Army readiness; Army training; Soldiers; preservation efforts; fish habitat; water management; Engineer Research and Development Center; tribal lands; Yuma Proving Ground

