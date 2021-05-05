Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Corps Environment

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by David San Miguel 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This edition of The Corps Environment highlights Environmental Operating Principle #4, Continue to meet our corporate responsibility and accountability under the law for activities undertaken by USACE, which may impact human and natural environments. It features articles, including: Protecting, preserving and restoring the environment (an EnviroPoint commentary by Col. Alicia M. Masson, commander, U.S. Army Environmental Command); contributions to Army Installations Strategy; streamlining the environmental analysis process; Engineering With Nature book launch; Army Environmental Awards; bald eagles; Army Earth Day; Asian carp; cultural resources; conservation; sustainability; Army readiness; Army training; Soldiers; preservation efforts; fish habitat; water management; Engineer Research and Development Center; tribal lands; Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Army Environmental Command

