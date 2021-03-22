Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntsville Center, USACE Aviation supports Army Geospatial Research Laboratory for Redstone Arsenal Unmanned Aircraft Systems flights

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Will Shuart, Corps of Engineers’ Engineering Research and Development Center’s Geospatial Research Laboratory geographer, hand launches a Sensfly eBee X Unmanned Aircraft System at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, March 22. The UAS's sensor payload taks three images every 50 feet, gathering data and allowing for a three -dimensional “image map” for the Army.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:54
    Photo ID: 6630331
    VIRIN: 210322-A-QY194-005
    Resolution: 4728x2968
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Huntsville Center, USACE Aviation supports Army Geospatial Research Laboratory for Redstone Arsenal Unmanned Aircraft Systems flights, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Engineering Research and Development Center
    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Huntsville
    USACE Geospatial Research Laboratory

