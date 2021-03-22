Huntsville Center, USACE Aviation supports Army Geospatial Research Laboratory for Redstone Arsenal Unmanned Aircraft Systems flights

Will Shuart, Corps of Engineers’ Engineering Research and Development Center’s Geospatial Research Laboratory geographer, hand launches a Sensfly eBee X Unmanned Aircraft System at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, March 22. The UAS's sensor payload taks three images every 50 feet, gathering data and allowing for a three -dimensional “image map” for the Army.
|03.22.2021
|05.05.2021 14:54
|6630331
|210322-A-QY194-005
|4728x2968
|10.33 MB
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|3
|0
