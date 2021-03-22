Will Shuart, Corps of Engineers’ Engineering Research and Development Center’s Geospatial Research Laboratory geographer, hand launches a Sensfly eBee X Unmanned Aircraft System at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, March 22. The UAS's sensor payload taks three images every 50 feet, gathering data and allowing for a three -dimensional “image map” for the Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:54 Photo ID: 6630331 VIRIN: 210322-A-QY194-005 Resolution: 4728x2968 Size: 10.33 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Huntsville Center, USACE Aviation supports Army Geospatial Research Laboratory for Redstone Arsenal Unmanned Aircraft Systems flights, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.