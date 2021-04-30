Jason Womack, Air University leadership studies instructor, directs a leadership reflection session virtually with 100th Air Refueling Wing leaders near Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 30, 2021. Womack spent four hours with 100th ARW leadership to help them clarify their internal mission and vision as leaders. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 04.30.2021
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, 100th ARW leadership participates in first-ever virtual leadership development course, by A1C Joseph Barron