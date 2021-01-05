Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors run for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lumagui 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Valdimir Meija assigned to Naval Cargo Handling Battalion-ONE, Williamsburg, Virginia, runs around Jamaica Pond to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), Boston, May 1, 2021. In total, Meija, along with the other Sailors in his unit, ran a total of 443 miles for SAAPM. U.S. service members from across the country are deployed in support of the Department of Defense federal vaccine response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lumagui / 14th Public Affairs Detachment

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 15:34
    Photo ID: 6630304
    VIRIN: 210501-A-AW454-872
    Resolution: 3964x5130
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors run for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month, by SGT Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    Boston
    NCHB-1
    COVID-19
    Federal Vaccination Response

