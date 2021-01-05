U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Valdimir Meija assigned to Naval Cargo Handling Battalion-ONE, Williamsburg, Virginia, runs around Jamaica Pond to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), Boston, May 1, 2021. In total, Meija, along with the other Sailors in his unit, ran a total of 443 miles for SAAPM. U.S. service members from across the country are deployed in support of the Department of Defense federal vaccine response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lumagui / 14th Public Affairs Detachment

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 15:34 Photo ID: 6630304 VIRIN: 210501-A-AW454-872 Resolution: 3964x5130 Size: 12.32 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors run for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month, by SGT Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.