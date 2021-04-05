Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resiliency Room on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams cuts the ribbon during the opening of the Resiliency Room onboard CFAS May 4, 2021. American Red Cross Sasebo created the Community Resiliency Room to be a quiet place where individuals can practice self-care and resiliency in an effort to help with common resilience issues, such as fatigue, physical pain, anxiety, depression, and sleep problems, while improving overall physical and mental health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Resiliency Room on CFAS, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

