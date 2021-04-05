Resiliency Room on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams cuts the ribbon during the opening of the Resiliency Room onboard CFAS May 4, 2021. American Red Cross Sasebo created the Community Resiliency Room to be a quiet place where individuals can practice self-care and resiliency in an effort to help with common resilience issues, such as fatigue, physical pain, anxiety, depression, and sleep problems, while improving overall physical and mental health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

