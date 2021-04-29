Michigan ANG “carries the torch” for Air Force communication networks in Europe

Members of the 110th Wing (pictured from left to right), Senior Airman Donovan Wentworth, 110th Communications Flight; Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rumsey, Tech. Sgt. Justin Oosterbaan, Lt. Col. Daniel Fawcett, Tech. Sgt. Robert Zellers, Master Sgt. Brian Leonard, Tech. Sgt. Lewis Banks, Staff Sgt. Robert Rainone, 217th Air Component Operations Squadron and Staff Sgt. Ryan Swartzendruber, 110th Operations Group, stand for a team photo on April 29, 2021 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Mich.



In March 2020, the 110th Wing was called upon to provide remote support for U.S. Air Forces-Europe – Air Forces Africa’s Major Command Communications Coordination Center (MCCC). The Airmen served as MCCC event controllers for a full year, making them a focal point for all Air Force communications units in the USAFE-AFAFRICA area of operations, with responsibility to receive, monitor, coordinate, facilitate, and lead cross-organizational troubleshooting and repair actions – among other duties (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor).

