    An hour in the life

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Sgt. Nick Garcia, a combat medic with the 407th Medical Company, 49th Medical Battalion, 332nd Medical Brigade, San Juan, Puerto Rico, reads the vitals of Pfc. Sanchez Lang, a combat medic with the 20th Engineer Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 36th Engineer Brigade, Ft. Hood, Texas. While many combat medics were taking part in Exercise Guardian Response 21, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division, medics like Garcia were on hand to respond to real-world medical needs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift)

