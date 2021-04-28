Army Reserve Sgt. Nick Garcia, a combat medic with the 407th Medical Company, 49th Medical Battalion, 332nd Medical Brigade, San Juan, Puerto Rico, reads the vitals of Pfc. Sanchez Lang, a combat medic with the 20th Engineer Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 36th Engineer Brigade, Ft. Hood, Texas. While many combat medics were taking part in Exercise Guardian Response 21, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division, medics like Garcia were on hand to respond to real-world medical needs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 01:45 Photo ID: 6629778 VIRIN: 210428-A-UQ307-856 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.52 MB Location: IN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An hour in the life, by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.