Army Reserve Sgt. Nick Garcia, a combat medic with the 407th Medical Company, 49th Medical Battalion, 332nd Medical Brigade, San Juan, Puerto Rico, reads the vitals of Pfc. Sanchez Lang, a combat medic with the 20th Engineer Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 36th Engineer Brigade, Ft. Hood, Texas. While many combat medics were taking part in Exercise Guardian Response 21, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division, medics like Garcia were on hand to respond to real-world medical needs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 01:45
|Photo ID:
|6629778
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-UQ307-856
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.52 MB
|Location:
|IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An hour in the life, by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
