Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ready to Fight Tonight: Construction complete on Osan Air Base main runway

    Ready to Fight Tonight: Construction complete on Osan Air Base main runway

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Christopher Crary (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Far East District (FED) commander and members of the FED Project Delivery Team attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the replacement of the main runway on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 00:49
    Photo ID: 6629758
    VIRIN: 210503-O-KY754-409
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 730.37 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Fight Tonight: Construction complete on Osan Air Base main runway, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Osan Air Base

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT