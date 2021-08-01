Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier transitions 38 years of service into business opening

    Soldier transitions 38 years of service into business opening

    WEST READING, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Warrant Officer Jason Fetterolf 

    1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion

    Capt. Mark Camlin, left, 953rd Forward Engineering Support Team, identifies the flavors in the "flight of beers" to a patron at Camlin's newly opened Willow Creek Brewing Company in West Reading, Pa., Jan. 8, 2021. With more than 38 years of service, Camlin celebrated his retirement from the Army Reserve with a retirement and ribbon-cutting ceremony the same day, surrounded by family, friends, Soldiers and business supporters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 00:57
    Photo ID: 6629757
    VIRIN: 210108-A-DM040-001
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: WEST READING, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier transitions 38 years of service into business opening, by CW1 Jason Fetterolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    retirement

    Soldier for Life

    TAGS

    retirement
    Soldier for Life
    Army transition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT