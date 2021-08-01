Soldier transitions 38 years of service into business opening

Capt. Mark Camlin, left, 953rd Forward Engineering Support Team, identifies the flavors in the "flight of beers" to a patron at Camlin's newly opened Willow Creek Brewing Company in West Reading, Pa., Jan. 8, 2021. With more than 38 years of service, Camlin celebrated his retirement from the Army Reserve with a retirement and ribbon-cutting ceremony the same day, surrounded by family, friends, Soldiers and business supporters.
|01.08.2021
|05.05.2021 00:57
|6629757
|210108-A-DM040-001
|3456x2304
|2.86 MB
|WEST READING, PA, US
|2
|0
